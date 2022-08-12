Scattered showers, thunderstorms, gusty winds expected today

(Fremont County, WY) – According to the National Weather Service in Riverton, today will be partly cloudy and breezy, with scattered afternoon and evening showers and thunderstorms.

Gusty winds and heavy rain will accompany any storms, and localized flash flooding near the storms is possible.

High temperatures today will be in the lower to upper 80’s for most of the County, with Dubois a bit cooler at 73 degrees.

Lows tonight will be in the lower to mid 50’s for most, with Shoshoni and Riverton a bit warmer at 62 degrees.

Afternoon showers are expected to return Sunday and Monday.