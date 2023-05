(Fremont County, WY) – According to the National Weather Service in Riverton, more scattered rain showers and some isolated thunderstorms are expected across southwest Wyoming today.

It will be breezy across southern WY. It warms up on Monday and will be drier for most.

High temperatures will be in the 50’s today, with lows tonight in the lower 40’s to upper 30’s.

h/t NWSR