    Scattered rain, snow showers expected for Wednesday; snow likely tonight

    Vince Tropea
    County 10 Weather

    (Fremont County, WY) – County 10 meteorologist Dave Lipson has shared that we will experience some scattered rain and snow showers today, February 7.

    “The strong atmospheric river of moisture and associated strong low pressure center that gave the California coast all that stormy weather earlier this week, has tracked east toward Wyoming and has weakened,” Lipson’s report informs, “but there will still be enough moisture and instability with this low pressure center” to give us those scattered rain and snow showers today.

    Lipson added that tonight we will most likely see some isolated, lingering snow showers.

    The National Weather Service in Riverton has also shared that many lower elevation locations will see rain or a rain and snow mix today, before snow becomes dominant tonight.

    Little to no accumulations for most of the lower elevations are expected.

    High temperatures will be in the 30’s and lower 40’s for most today, with lows tonight in the 20’s and upper teens for windier areas.

    h/t NWSR
