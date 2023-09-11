In loving memory, Samuel Snipe

Samuel "Kenzi" Snipe passed away on August 28, 2023 in Salt Lake City, UT at the Intermountain Medical Center.

Kenzi Snipe was born to Sheryl Pandoah on August 16, 1986 in Pocatello, Idaho. He was an enrolled member of the Shoshone-Bannock Tribe in Fort Hall, ID and an Eastern Shoshone descendant. Kenzi attended schools in Blackfoot, ID and graduated from Blackfoot High School in 2005.

Kenzi lived in Idaho throughout his younger years traveling, playing with his band "As Spring Bleeds" made up with his close friends. He decided to move to WY to be closer to his mother and sisters which was a huge change for him but he enjoyed the quietness & beauty of the mountains an he remained.

Kenzi loved all things in life, gaming, biking, skateboarding, horror movies, his guitars, drumming and his job. He was also a talented artist drawing & sketching in inks. Music was his passion whether he be listening to it or playing his guitar & singing along. He had a loving bond with his little niece Madison whom he called Sonic and he was her Batman, he loved his grams Stacia so much n he was her little bird. Above all he spent togetherness with his cherished companion Stephanie whom he loved dearly. He had a gentle soul n a big heart of gold respecting everone he met, especially elders. Kenzi was employed as Security with the S&A Joint Dept and met many people. He enjoyed his job and his co-workers. If you knew music, you was his new best friend.

Kenzi is survived by his mother Sheryl, brother Ben Snipe Sr (Lillian, children Ben Jr, Daniel, Victoria), Madeline Ferris (children Madison, Eleanorah, Emerson) & Leilani Ferris & Companion Stephanie Hanway. Aunts Ileene & Rose Pandoah, Evangelina (Chris) McGill, Georgie Tendoy (Gibson, ID), Betsy Wesaw ( Ft. Hall, ID), Clarissa Vierra, Joyce Hebah, Peggy Surrell. Uncles: Irwin "Chico" Pierre, Dave Perry (Joann), Loydene Hill (Denise), Lynn "Burly, Tilton "TT" & Clifton "Bear" Tillman, Billy Whiteplume, Patrick Perry, Ron Perry (Gloria).

Kenzi was preceded in death by Grandparents Marvin L. & Stacia Pandoah, Dan & Bernice Tendoy Snipe, Alvena & Gabe Pierre, Eli & Ella Hill, Evelyn Perry, Sally Perry Alvarez & Otis Perry. Aunts & Uncles: Randy & Dennis Snipe, Paul & Linda Jimmie, Avery, Dean, Alphonse & Ricky Joe Perry, Sheldon Hill, Vernon & Neiman Tillman, Willard Goggles, Alta Hill, Regina Whiteplume. Kenzi had numerous cousins, nieces & nephews to mention but he loved each and every one.

Wake will be held on August 31, 2023 at 7:00 pm at the E. Shoshone Boys & Girls Club and Funeral services will be Sept. 1, 2023 at 2:00 pm also at the E. Shoshone Boys & Girls Club with burial to follow at the Sacajawea Cemetary in Fort Washakie, WY.