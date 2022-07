(Fremont County, WY) – On Saturday, July 30, State Senator Tim Salazar (SD26) & Representative Pepper Ottman (HD34) from Riverton, will be hosting Town Hall Meetings at the Jeffrey City Fire Hall at 10 am and the Riverton Library at 1 pm.

Sen. Salazar and Rep. Ottman will discuss the legislature’s work in 2022 and what can be expected for 2023.

Time will be provided for constituent comments and questions. This is your opportunity for your voice to be heard with state lawmakers.