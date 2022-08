SageWest CEO, John Whiteside presented a check for $1000 to Pat Hart, Fremont County Fair General Manager and Scott Walters, Fremont County Fair Board Chairman. SageWest encourages Fremont County residents to get out there and enjoy the fair and be sure to support local youth at the Fremont County Jr. Livestock Sale on Saturday.

