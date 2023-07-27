RPD issues Ashanti alert for missing 78-year-old Riverton man

UPDATE: The Wyoming AMBER Alert Facebook page has shared a photo and the following updated descriptions.

“Ashanti Alert on behalf of the Riverton Police Department for a James Knudsen 05/13/1945, 78 years of age male with grey hair, hazel eyes, 6 foot 2 and weighing 215 lbs. Last seen wearing black sweatpants, no shirt, and yellow hospital socks. Last seen in the Riverton area around 0300 this morning. Subject has dementia and requires glasses and oxygen. He does not have either. Possibly driver a Red 1992 Jeep Wrangler with a winch on the front, white sticker on the front windshield, knobby tires, and a spare tire on the back that has a shovel on it. May be headed to the Dubois area. If you have any information on the whereabouts of the subject, please call the Riverton Police Department at 307-856-4891 or the Wyoming Highway Patrol at 307-777-4321. Thank you for your assistance in attempting to locate this individual.”

(Fremont County, WY) – The Riverton Police Department (RPD) has issued an Ashanti alert for 78-year-old Riverton man James Knudsen.

The man was last seen in Riverton last night according to RPD Chief Eric Hurtado, and may be travelling in a red Jeep with “knobby tires,” a spare and a winch.

If you have any information on his whereabouts please call 307-856-4891.

An Ashanti alert, also known as a CLEAR alert, originates from the The Ashanti Alert Act, and is “named in honor of Ashanti Billie, who was abducted and killed in 2017,” according to the National Ashanti Alert Network Fact Sheet.

“Ashanti Alerts provide for rapid dissemination of information to law enforcement agencies, media, and the public about adults who have been reported missing, along with suspect information in cases of suspected abduction.”

Editor’s Note: The initial description provided by RPD said Knudsen was 80, not 78 years old, and the headline/post have been updated to reflect that information.