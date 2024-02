Each week, staff at Riverton Middle School nominate a student who has shown outstanding behavior towards their peers and academics. Click here to view all students.

Our student of the week this week is Lizzy Frazier. Lizzy was nominated by several staff members for being a hard worker and kind to her peers. She is very responsible in getting her work in on time and strives for quality. Keep up the good effort and thanks for living out the Spartan Way!