Each week, staff at Riverton Middle School nominate a student who has shown outstanding behavior towards their peers and academics. Click here to view all students.

Kinley Peart is a great example of an RMS Spartan. Kinley works hard, asks great questions, and is always willing to help other students according to the nominating science teachers. She is involved in athletics and student leadership and finds ways to brighten the days of her peers. Kinley is a student that pushes others to be better and makes RMS a better place.