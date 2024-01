Each week, staff at Riverton Middle School nominate a student who has shown outstanding behavior towards their peers and academics. Click here to view all students.

RMS Spartan of the week is Helen Harris. Helen was nominated by the ELA teachers for being an excellent student, motivated classroom contributor, and kind peer. Helen also is involved in leatherworking club and did an amazing job presenting at the board session earlier in the month. Helen is an amazing Spartan – keep up the good work!