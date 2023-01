Each week, staff at Riverton Middle School nominate a student who has shown outstanding behavior towards their peers and academics. Click here to view all students.

Adriana Shaffer is an exemplary student and fun to have in class. Her positive attitude and smile are contagious, said the nominating Social Studies Teachers. Not only is Adrianna a great student, but she is also a valuable member of Student Council and serves as an 8th grade representative. She is always willing to help out and maintains positivity throughout the day. Way to demonstrate the Spartan Way, Adriana!