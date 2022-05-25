RivertonBiz: Sportsman’s Warehouse announces grand opening

“#rivertonbiz, shares the stories of local movers and shakers of our Fremont County economy.“

(Riverton, WY) — Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. has opened a new store in Riverton this month. The grand opening celebration for this new store is scheduled for Thursday, May 26th.

“We continue to support the growing demand for outdoor gear, apparel and accessories and expect to gain additional market share with our new store opening in Riverton, Wyoming,” states Jon Barker, Sportsman’s Warehouse Chief Executive Officer. “With Yellowstone and Grand Teton National Parks, Bridger-Teton National Forest, Flaming Gorge Reservoir, and more, Wyoming is known for outdoor adventures year-round. Our Riverton location will give this underserved community easy access to the in-demand products they want along with award-winning customer service and exciting career opportunities.”

The Riverton location will be the 7th Sportsman’s Warehouse store in Wyoming, located in a new, 9,275 square foot building at 2010 N. Federal Blvd.

Sportsman’s Warehouse will now have a total of 126 stores nationwide, all staffed by employees on a mission to provide exceptional service and outstanding gear with guaranteed best prices. Each location offers over 60,000 quality, brand-name hunting, fishing, camping, shooting, apparel, and footwear items specific to each region.

“With each store opening, we want to do our part to help people in the community create new outdoor memories, bolster commerce and support the local economy,” states Barker.