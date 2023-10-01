RivertonBiz: Pitter Patter Childcare opens October 2

“#rivertonbiz, shares the stories of local movers and shakers of our Fremont County economy.“

(Riverton, WY) – A new in-home daycare called Pitter Patter Childcare is opening in Riverton on October 2.

Owner and operator Jennifer Lowe will be taking four children to start: two infants and two 3-4-year-olds. She’s licensed for up to 10, but plans to stay small.

Lowe has six children of her own. Their family moved to Riverton for her husband’s job with the National Weather Service in Riverton. After difficulty trying to find daycare for their 3-year-old, they decided to open their own in-home daycare to help fill a need in the community.

She worked for the school district in Kansas for four and a half years prior to moving to Riverton.

“I have a lot of experience with a different array of children,” she shared.

Lowe has an associate’s degree in social work, specializing in family and children’s services.

“I’m not a certified teacher but will be offering a preschool-type program that meets children where they are,” she explained. “I strive to have children in my center ready for Kindergarten!”

Those interested in learning more about the new daycare can call Jennifer at (817) 240-0922 or message her on Facebook.