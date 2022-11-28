RivertonBiz: New local photographer taking on new clients

“#rivertonbiz, shares the stories of local movers and shakers of our Fremont County economy.“
(Riverton, WY) – Eymann Photography just opened its doors last month, and the owner/photographer, Ayla Palmer, offers a wide variety of photo sessions.
Her photography repertoire includes weddings, cake smash, family, seniors, maternity, and newborns, among others.
She currently works out of her home and with the great landscapes that the Riverton area has to offer.
Ayla has been a photographer consistently for the past five years and received her Associate’s Degree in photography from Central Wyoming College.
“I always had a huge eye for taking pictures of pretty much everything and just appreciating little things in nature like the bugs and the wildlife and the trees and plants,” she shared.
She is working on building her local clientele and this week is offering special holiday mini-sessions.
Check out more details on the Eymann Photography Facebook page or reach out to [email protected] for inquiries.