RivertonBiz: New local photographer taking on new clients

“#rivertonbiz, shares the stories of local movers and shakers of our Fremont County economy.“

(Riverton, WY) – Eymann Photography just opened its doors last month, and the owner/photographer, Ayla Palmer, offers a wide variety of photo sessions.

Her photography repertoire includes weddings, cake smash, family, seniors, maternity, and newborns, among others.

h/t Eymann Photography

She currently works out of her home and with the great landscapes that the Riverton area has to offer.

Ayla has been a photographer consistently for the past five years and received her Associate’s Degree in photography from Central Wyoming College.

“I always had a huge eye for taking pictures of pretty much everything and just appreciating little things in nature like the bugs and the wildlife and the trees and plants,” she shared. h/t Eymann Photography

She is working on building her local clientele and this week is offering special holiday mini-sessions.