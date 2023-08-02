Riverton Wednesday Farmers Market – Wednesday 5-7 pm at Riverton City Park

A big thank you to our sponsor Wyoming Community Bank for bringing you this content on County 10.

This weeks’ vendor of the week is Witt’s End Foods & More LLC

Are you at your witts end? Look no further than the Riverton Wednesday Farmers Market seasonal vendor Witt’s End Foods & More LLC. They strive to offer quality, healthy and enjoyable freeze dried foods. Some of Witt’s Ends favorite freeze dried items are candy, fruit, veggies, eggs, milk and long term storage meals. By freeze drying it retains 98% of the nutrients, so it can be used for many years later. Freeze Drying also makes the food lightweight and easy to re-concentrate just by adding water. So, it’s great for backpacking, camping, hunting, motorcycle trips and many other adventures. Witt’s End also has fresh chicken eggs, and when in season duck, goose and guinea eggs with available. Witt’s End Foods & More LLC can be reached at [email protected] – Facebook @ Witts End Foods or by phone at (307)851-3103

Come out and meet the amazing owners of Witt’s End Foods & More LLC, Perriann & Willie Witt on Wednesday.

