Riverton Volleyball Invite match-ups

(Fremont County, WY) – High School volleyball will get begin its regular season this week. Riverton High School will be hosting a tournament that will feature many schools from around the state of Wyoming this week.
It will be a two-day tournament, and each team will play two games each day. Games will be played at the Riverton High School, and Riverton Middle School.
Here is a look at the Fremont County matches and times. All games listed are the varsity games.
Friday
Games that will be played at Riverton High School
- Wind River vs Kemmerer 12 p.m.
- Wyoming Indian vs Wind River 2 p.m.
- Riverton vs Cody 3 p.m.
- Wyoming Indian vs Kemmerer 5 p.m.
- Riverton vs Wind River 6 p.m.
Games that will be played at Riverton Middle School
- Shoshoni vs Saratoga 12 p.m.
- Lander vs Saratoga 1 p.m.
- Big Piney vs Lander 3 p.m.
- Shoshoni vs Kemmerer 4 p.m.
Saturday
Games that will be played at Riverton High School
- Shoshoni vs Cody 9 a.m.
- Riverton vs Sheridan 10 a.m.
- Shoshoni vs Pinedale 11 a.m.
- Wyoming Indian vs Saratoga 12 p.m.
- Riverton vs Kemmerer 1 p.m.
- Riverton vs Powell 3 p.m.
Games that will be played at Riverton Middle School
- Powell vs Shoshoni 8 a.m.
- Lander vs Cody 11 a.m.
- Lander vs Wind River 12 p.m.
- Lander vs Wyoming Indian 2 p.m.
- Wind River vs Big Piney 3 p.m.