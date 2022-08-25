Riverton Volleyball Invite match-ups

(Fremont County, WY) – High School volleyball will get begin its regular season this week. Riverton High School will be hosting a tournament that will feature many schools from around the state of Wyoming this week.

It will be a two-day tournament, and each team will play two games each day. Games will be played at the Riverton High School, and Riverton Middle School.

Here is a look at the Fremont County matches and times. All games listed are the varsity games.

Friday

Games that will be played at Riverton High School

  • Wind River vs Kemmerer 12 p.m.
  • Wyoming Indian vs Wind River 2 p.m.
  • Riverton vs Cody 3 p.m.
  • Wyoming Indian vs Kemmerer 5 p.m.
  • Riverton vs Wind River 6 p.m.

Games that will be played at Riverton Middle School

  • Shoshoni vs Saratoga 12 p.m.
  • Lander vs Saratoga 1 p.m.
  • Big Piney vs Lander 3 p.m.
  • Shoshoni vs Kemmerer 4 p.m.

Saturday

Games that will be played at Riverton High School

  • Shoshoni vs Cody 9 a.m.
  • Riverton vs Sheridan 10 a.m.
  • Shoshoni vs Pinedale 11 a.m.
  • Wyoming Indian vs Saratoga 12 p.m.
  • Riverton vs Kemmerer 1 p.m.
  • Riverton vs Powell 3 p.m.

Games that will be played at Riverton Middle School

  • Powell vs Shoshoni 8 a.m.
  • Lander vs Cody 11 a.m.
  • Lander vs Wind River 12 p.m.
  • Lander vs Wyoming Indian 2 p.m.
  • Wind River vs Big Piney 3 p.m.

