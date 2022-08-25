Riverton Volleyball Invite match-ups

(Fremont County, WY) – High School volleyball will get begin its regular season this week. Riverton High School will be hosting a tournament that will feature many schools from around the state of Wyoming this week.

It will be a two-day tournament, and each team will play two games each day. Games will be played at the Riverton High School, and Riverton Middle School.

Here is a look at the Fremont County matches and times. All games listed are the varsity games.

Friday

Games that will be played at Riverton High School

Wind River vs Kemmerer 12 p.m.

Wyoming Indian vs Wind River 2 p.m.

Riverton vs Cody 3 p.m.

Wyoming Indian vs Kemmerer 5 p.m.

Riverton vs Wind River 6 p.m.

Games that will be played at Riverton Middle School

Shoshoni vs Saratoga 12 p.m.

Lander vs Saratoga 1 p.m.

Big Piney vs Lander 3 p.m.

Shoshoni vs Kemmerer 4 p.m.

Saturday

Games that will be played at Riverton High School

Shoshoni vs Cody 9 a.m.

Riverton vs Sheridan 10 a.m.

Shoshoni vs Pinedale 11 a.m.

Wyoming Indian vs Saratoga 12 p.m.

Riverton vs Kemmerer 1 p.m.

Riverton vs Powell 3 p.m.

Games that will be played at Riverton Middle School