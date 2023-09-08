Riverton takes the first match against Lander

(Riverton, WY) – Two communities, one rivalry, that’s what occurred at Wolverines Gym in Riverton last night in their first of two volleyball matches this season. Riverton controlled most of the match, but a competitive third set went in favor of Lander. The lady Wolverines won 3-1 with set scores of 25-17, 25-7, 21-25, 25-17.

The first saw Riverton jump out 20-7 over Lander. After a second and final timeout of the first set by Lander, the Lady Tigers had a late rally but fell short after Riverton secured the 25-17 in set one. Riverton ran away in the second set 25-7.

The third set went back and forth. Lander scored, and Riverton tied it up. That is how it started and continued like that until the Lady Tigers went on a short run to earn the win on the third set. The final of set three was 25-21 in favor of Lander.

It was a competitive fourth set in the beginning, where Riverton took an 8-2 lead, and Lander was able to tie it up at 10-10. After it was 11-11, Riverton took control and only allowed six more points in the fourth set, winning 25-17.

Alexis Taylor led the Lady Wolverines with 10 kills and four blocks unofficial in the match. Aislynn Donnahue unofficially recorded four kills and six blocks.

With the win, Riverton extends their streak to three wins in a row and will have the weekend off. The Lady Tigers will be in Rawlins on Friday and Saturday and will play 3A teams from around the Cowboy State. Both teams will play again on October 7 in Lander for the Keeper of the Gold Traveling Trophy. County 10 will have coverage of that match.

County 10 will be back on the air for volleyball on September 27 when Lander hosts Worland.

You can rewatch the match below.