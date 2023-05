(Riverton, WY) – The splash pad in City Park will be officially open in time for Memorial Day weekend, according to a post shared on the City of Riverton Facebook page on May 26.

“The city is happy to announce the splash pad will be open to the public beginning Saturday, May 27th! The hours of operation are 10AM to 2PM and 4PM to 8PM.

“Please remember to adhere to all rules and guidelines posted at the park. Enjoy!”

Advertisement