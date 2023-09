(Riverton, WY) – The City of Riverton announced on Friday the closure of the Splash Pad for the 2023 season on Tuesday, September 5.

“There are still a few days to get out in the sun and enjoy the facility,” the announcement said. “The splash pad is open daily from 10:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m. and 4:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. We hope you can take advantage of the last of the summer heat and soak up the great outdoors!”