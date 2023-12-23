Riverton signing up for TextMyGov communication service for citizens

The Riverton City Council approved a contract agreement this week with the TextMyGov communication platform.

The software helps citizens “find information, report issues, and receive alerts from the city,” according to a memo from staff.

For example, “by sending a text, an individual can find information regarding sanitation pick-up schedules, office hours, and other points of information,” staff said.

Advertisement

“They are also able to direct text the city to report on issues ranging from road damage, code violations, animals at-large, or even missed garbage collection,” the memo states.

Community members can subscribe to receive municipal alerts through TextMyGov too, signing up for messages about upcoming events, storm warnings, road closures, service interrupts and more, staff said.

The city can distribute message to specific areas of town through geo-fencing as well, the memo states.

The service contract with TextMyGov includes a $3,300 annual fee – the same amount the city budgeted this year to secure a communications platform, staff said, noting that the company waived its one-time $2,000 startup fee because the city already uses iWorQ Systems, the management software TextMyGov is tied to.



The service is free for the public to use, city administrator Kyle Butterfield told the council this week, though standard text message rates apply.

Advertisement

“I think it’ll be a good addition,” Mayor Tim Hancock said.

For more information call the City of Riverton at 856-2227.