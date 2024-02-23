More

    Riverton Police Department phone lines currently down – February 23

    (Riverton, WY) – The Riverton Police Department (RPD) phone lines are currently experiencing issues as of this morning of Friday, February 23 according to a post shared on the RPD Facebook page.

    “We are currently experiencing telephone issues that are affecting our entire system,” the post states. “These issues are beyond our control.”

    The post urges citizens to use 911 if you need assistance at this time.

    There are currently no updates as to when the service will be restored, the post continues, but RPD will provide the updates as soon as they have more information.

    “We apologize for any inconvenience this may have caused.”

