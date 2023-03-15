Riverton man faces enhanced penalty fentanyl, methamphetamine charges after reported stolen vehicle gets stuck in snow

All suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

(Riverton, WY) – 31-year-old Riverton man Sherman Chavez faces two enhanced penalty felony drug possession charges, as well as three misdemeanors, after a reported incident occurring on March 10, according to court documents filed on March 13.

A preliminary hearing has been set for March 20.

Chavez faces one felony count of possession of fentanyl (3rd or subsequent) and one felony count of possession of methamphetamine (3rd or subsequent), which are enhanced penalties due to the fact that the March 10 incident was in addition to reported offenses from February 2022 and April of 2017.

Each of the felony charges holds a maximum punishment of a $5000 fine and 5 years of imprisonment.

The misdemeanor charges include possession of marijuana, interference with a peace officer, and unauthorized use of a vehicle.

Each misdemeanor charge holds a maximum sentence of a $1000 fine and 1 year of imprisonment.

Chavez faces these charges after the Riverton Police Department (RPD) reportedly received a call stating that someone was “banging on the back of a residence,” on March 10.

When RPD made contact with Chavez, they found him in an alley near the 100 block of Elder Lane trying to dig a vehicle out of the snow.

Chavez reportedly gave a RPD a different name when asked for identification, and when the plates for the vehicle were called in it was discovered that it had been reported as stolen.

Another officer who soon arrived on scene was able to identify Chavez, and it was then discovered that he also had an active warrant out for his arrest.

It was also soon discovered that the vehicle belonged to a relative of Chavez, and that he did not have permission to be using the vehicle in any capacity.

While Chavez was then being placed into custody, various drug paraphernalia was reportedly discovered on his person, including a metal pipe, a baggy with a “white powdery substance consistent with methamphetamine,” gummy candies, unidentified pills, and three fentanyl pills.

RPD also found a baggy of marijuana after searching the vehicle, along with more drug paraphernalia.

County 10 will provide updates on the case as it progresses, which can be found here.