Riverton Little League Championships and fireworks set for Thursday

It’s championship day Thursday for little league baseball in Riverton, Wyoming. The league has a full night planned for everyone that will be in attendance.

The full schedule for championship day!

  • 5:30 p.m. Walking Tacos Dinner for everyone until out!
  • 6:15 National Anthem and Ceremonial First Pitch
  • 6:30 Game Time!
    • Majors: Gales Carpet One vs US Bank
    • Minors: Benchmark vs Quickset
  • After the game is over, awards will be given out, and the All-Star team will be announced along with fireworks at dusk.

All events will be on the Smith Road complex in Riverton.

