Riverton Kiwanis’ annual “Hooked On Fishing” derby marks 30 years

(Riverton, WY) Keeping a 30-year tradition active and alive, the Riverton Kiwanis hosted its popular Kids “Hooked on Fishing (Not Drugs)” event in conjunction with the Wyoming Game and Fish Department’s statewide Free Fishing Day at the Rendezvous Ponds on Saturday.

Several Kiwanis members, including event committee chairperson Rick Glanz and member Sandy Luers, remembered when the fishing derby was first called the Lew Diehl Fishing Tournament.

”We get a lot of the Game and Fish people that come and show up to help with the lines and poles,” said Luers. “It’s always been such a wonderful event that adults and kids enjoy.”

“It’s about planting that seed of something you can do lifelong and enjoy,” added Kiwanis secretary Natasha Hatfield-Peck. “I think the weather might be keeping some people at bay…but it’s always a good day to fish!”

Wyoming Game and Fish holds its Free Fishing Day every year on the 1st Saturday of June. Fisheries Biologist Paul Gerrity said that this was his fifteenth year helping out with the annual derby.

“It’s a great community event,” he said. “We really appreciate North Platte Walleyes Unlimited out of Casper for donating the rods and reels for the kids…the Kiwanis put this on every year, with a lunch and everything, and they do a great job. It’s a great way to get kids into fishing.”

“We just saw someone catch their very first fish…we’re having fun,” said North Riverton Game Warden Jon Desonier. The new South Riverton Game Warden, Conor Curran, and Riverton Key Club members were also present to assist young anglers with their rods, reels, and lines. A free lunch was provided by Riverton Kiwanis.

Key Club members Cael Arbogast (left) and Caleb Peeks (right). h/t Carol Harper North Platte Walleyes Unlimited of Casper donated poles and reels. h/t Carol Harper

“I think this is amazing because I love fishing,” said Key Club member Cael Arbogast. “I go fishing with my grandpa. It’s really cool to see a bunch of people having the opportunity to go and fish and just have fun and spend time with family…it opens doors for offering the fishing poles for free, letting them have the chance to come back and then now go and fish whenever they want to.”

“I enjoy just watching the kids go out and fish,” said Key Club member Caleb Peeks. “I love seeing them bring them back in with a giant smile, see how big they are…seeing this little girl bring in a ten-inch fish. It’s fun just to see them having fun.”

For more photos and information about Riverton Kiwanis, visit their Facebook page or their website at: rivertonkiwanis.com

