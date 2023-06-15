Riverton Downtowners thank City of Riverton, Sweetwater Garden for Main Street beautification

(Riverton, WY) The Riverton Downtowners Main Street Alliance would like to extend their thanks and appreciation to the City of Riverton and Sweetwater Garden for the flowers and for the hard work contributing towards the beautification of Main Street.

“I would like to give a big shout-out to the city and to the public works department for also cleaning up the medians in the middle of Main Street,” said Riverton Downtowners President Traci Cooper. “I don’t think people realize just how much our city does for us. They make sure that our water is on for the flowers, they pulled the weeds…they all work really hard for us here on Main Street.”

Every year towards the beginning of Summer, Sweetwater Gardens provide flowers for the downtown Main Street corridor. The Public Works department workers pick up the flowers and then place them in the planters.

As an Aspiring Main Street community, the Riverton Downtowners’ beautification goals are a part of the WY Main Street program’s 4-Point Approach under the “Design” element, defined as “enhancing the visual aspects of a Main Street District to create a safe, appealing and inviting atmosphere for people to shop and spend time.”

“We would like to thank the City and Sweetwater Gardens for helping us achieve this goal…not just this year, but every year for the Downtowners,” Cooper said.

For more information about the Riverton Downtowners Main Street Alliance, visit their website at: RivertonDowntowners.org.