A Department of Transportation Physical is a physical exam required of people who drive commercial vehicles. Both locations also offer urine and blood analysis for DOT physicals. Dubois Medical Clinic has a certified staff member who can offer urine and breathalyzer testing for employers.

Please call Riverton Community Health at 307-463-7160 or Dubois Medical Clinic at 307-455-2516 for more information or visit www.chccw.org to request an appointment.