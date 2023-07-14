Ribbon-cutting, celebration planned at Pioneer Museum EV charging station on July 28

(Lander, WY) – The Fremont County Pioneer Museum and OtterSpace Electric Vehicle would like to invite the public to a ribbon-cutting ceremony and celebration at the brand-new fast-charging electric vehicle station located at the museum. The event is scheduled for 4:00-4:30 pm on Friday, July 28th, in front of the Museum.

Interested members of the public should come by to enjoy light refreshments, learn some fun facts about the history of electricity and transportation in Lander and Fremont County, and celebrate the opening of the charging station — the first fast charging in Fremont County. You’ll even get to take a look at an EV charging and learn a little about how the process works! OtterSpace president Mike Yin and Pioneer Museum Site Manager Randy Wise (h/t Kristen Gunther)

The 120 kW OtterSpace charging station at the Fremont County Pioneer Museum is the first of three total installations that will bring fast charging services to all Fremont County Museums over 2023 and 2024. The station hosts some of the only fast charging available off the interstate in the entire state of Wyoming.

Advertisement

Stay tuned for details on a public celebration of the Dubois Museum charging station!

Founded in 2021, OtterSpace is working to install EV charging stations in communities around the state, with charging stations installed or in progress in Lander, Dubois, Pinedale, and Laramie this summer – and more to come. h/t Kristen Gunther