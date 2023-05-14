Electric vehicle charging stations to be installed at the Pioneer Museum; groundbreaking set for May 22

(Lander, WY) – Work will get underway for new electric vehicle chargers at the Lander Pioneer Museum Monday, May 22

The Lander Museum is happy to announce the groundbreaking for a new electric vehicle (EV) charging station Monday, May 22 in front of the museum, followed by a public ribbon cutting in early June (details to be announced shortly). The station will sit on the SE corner of the museum’s front parking lot and have two plug-ins for electric vehicles.

Groundbreaking isn’t a public event, but we welcome members of the press to visit the site on the afternoon of May 22 to see the first activity on the site.

The contractors installing the station will be present to begin work, as will be representatives from OtterSpace the company installing the station. Founded in 2021, OtterSpace primarily focuses on delivering fast charging services, as well as Level 2 EV charging in select locations, and works by partnering with businesses and governments interested in attracting EV traffic.

Members of the public should stay tuned for details about the ribbon cutting event when the station is installed and operational.

By partnering with local governments and businesses in communities around the state, including Fremont County Museums, the Town of Pinedale, and the City of Laramie, OtterSpace is working to help Wyoming main streets, small businesses, tourism and travel attractions, and amenities benefit from growing EV traffic.

Beginning in the late spring and running through the fall, OtterSpace will begin installing chargers in these four communities and more, with additional projects for 2023 and beyond to be announced in the coming weeks. All installations will be completed in partnership with AMG Electric, based in Laramie, Wyoming.

Lander’s 120 kW fast charging station will be installed at the Fremont County Pioneer Museum on the west end of Lander. The Pioneer Museum is not only a major tourism asset in Fremont County, but also a major hub hosting educational programming on local history, geology, and wildlife as well as community events. The museum is also walking distance from the City of Lander visitor’s center and a downtown shopping.

Anticipated to be in service by early June, the Lander charger is the first of three projects planned to eventually bring charging to all three Fremont County Museum locations.

According to Museum director Randy Wise this is a win-win for all involved. “OtterSpace is providing a valuable service for a fast growing segment of the population. It is a convenient, and highly visible, location for the local and travelling public.” Wise also said that while people are charging their vehicles, they will have the opportunity to visit one of Wyoming’s best museums.

Once the station is finished in early June, an opening event will be held, so stay tuned for more information.

For more information contact the museum at 307-332-3373 or [email protected] or 307-349-8755