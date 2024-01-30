RHS, RMS Speech and Debate teams ‘shine’ this season

(Riverton, WY) – The RHS Speech and Debate team has demonstrated exceptional prowess, claiming prestigious positions in various tournaments throughout the season. Notable achievements include clinching the 1st place 3A trophy at the Green River tournament and securing 2nd place in 3A in both the Hot Springs and Worland tournaments. The team also displayed commendable performance at the Rock Springs tournament, securing a solid 2nd place in 3A.

Members of the RHS team showcased their diverse talents in different events, earning accolades for their compelling performances. Aquinnah Wiblemo and Ashtin Griffin-Crew triumphed with a duet about Peter Pan, securing 1st place at Natrona. Ashtin’s humor piece, revolving around a narcissistic superhero, has secured him a position in finals several times. Maya McGlaughlin and Cody Heard delivered a stellar rendition of Bubble Boy, earning 2nd place at Worland. Emma Kreitzer and Mia Pagnoni placed in two tournaments with a duo about Girl Scouts. Maya also clinched 1st place in humor with a piece about Regina Flector, a middle school science character. Jacob Castro in Drama is about conversion therapy and has placed first in several tournaments. Austin Chitwood progressed to the semi-finals in her humor piece. Riley made the team proud by clinching 1st place in impromptu during Worland. Sidney Ward’s humor piece, featuring a Star Wars-obsessed girl and a frozen hamster, earned 1st place in Rock Springs and 5th place in Hot Springs. Sidney’s drama piece on the Vietnam War showcased her versatility. Adrianna Potter tackled the sensitive issue of school shootings with a powerful Program of Oral Interpretation (POI), securing 2nd place at Natrona.

Informative pieces took center stage as Jacob Castro wrote and performed an Informative on disability awareness and has placed in finals in every tournament he has attended this year. Taylee Olson has placed in her Informative piece about Alzheimer’s at every tournament this year. Alex Watson wrote about how to survive at Yellowstone and Sam Pierson explored Space Myths in Hollywood in their Informatives. William Stewart delved into the harrowing topic of alcoholism through his Original Oratory. Quanell Davis addressed normalized racism in his Original Oratory, consistently reaching finals.

In the realm of debate, Riley Walker and Maile Williams dominated Cross Examination debate with four 1st places, discussing the topic of universal basic income for domestic abuse victims. Ayana Mejorado and Taylee Olson also excelled in CX debate, securing two 1st places and discussing universal basic income for healthcare needs.

The team’s success extended to Congressional Debate, where Riley Walker has progressed to semi-finalist at every tournament, while Ayana Mejorado has placed first in Congress at several tournaments. Royce Hancock has also debated in Congressional debate and has progressed to Semi Finals at several tournaments. Mya Brackeen, Arlo Urigkit, Megan Nguyn, and Royce Hancock have been doing Lincoln Douglas debates and exploring the topic of troops in the Middle East. Arlo has won 1st place at several tournaments.

Coach Becca Pierson expressed her pride in the team, stating, “The team this year is made up of hard-working and positive students. It is a pleasure to work with this group. They are learning, growing, and making Riverton proud.” h/t Becca Pierson

Riverton Middle School Speech and Debate Triumphs:

The RMS team, consisting of 20 strong and enthusiastic members, demonstrated exceptional talent and determination in their recent tournaments. Micha McGlaughlin stood out with a 1st place in Interpretation at both Worland and Natrona. James Pierson secured 1st place in Impromptu at Worland and 3rd place in debate at both Worland and Natrona.

Debaters Joanaley Covell and Savanna Kirk claimed 2nd place in Debate at Worland, while Liam Murray secured 3rd place in Impromptu. Joanaley Covell also achieved 3rd place in Impromptu at Natrona. Charlie Armajo impressed with a 4th place in Poetry at Natrona, and Leona Northcott participated in Poetry at Natrona. Sadie Goldsberry placed 4th in Interp at Natrona.

The RMS team’s success reflects their commitment and enthusiasm, and Coach Arizona Davis shared her excitement about the program, stating, “The RMS Speech and Debate team is a lot of fun to work with. They are all enthusiastic and determined to do their best. There’s a lot of talent in this group, and I’m excited to see what happens as we grow this program together.”

As both teams continue to shine on the speech and debate stage, the Riverton community celebrates their achievements and looks forward to more success in the future.