Retirement recognition, audit report on Riverton council agenda for Tuesday

The Riverton City Council will hold a regular meeting at 7 p.m. Tuesday, July 19, in the Council Chambers at Riverton City Hall, 816 N. Federal Blvd.

The agenda begins with a retirement recognition for Dale Barrett.

The council will then hear the fiscal year 2020-2021 audit report and consider two bid awards: one for two half-ton pickups, and another for a crack sealer.

There will be one public hearing regarding a new reckless animal ordinance, which will be heard on first reading Tuesday.

The ordinance addresses a “minor grammatical error” that makes a portion of the city’s current reckless animal law “unenforceable,” staff said.

Tuesday’s meeting will be preceded by a Finance Committee meeting that begins at 6:45 p.m. in the same location.

Both meetings are open to the public for in-person attendance and will be streamed live on the city’s YouTube channel, where past meeting recordings are also available.

For more information call the City of Riverton at 856-2227.