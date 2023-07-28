Recent fires near Worland, Thermopolis caused by lightning strikes

Two fires that began Wednesday afternoon, July 26 on public, private and state land south of Worland and east of Thermopolis were caused by lightning strikes, according to a post shared yesterday on the Bureau of Land Management (BLM) Facebook page.

At the time of the post, The Devil’s Slide Fire was at 716 acres and 70% contained, while firefighters were also in the mopping-up stage for the 25 acre Wild Horse Butte Fire, the post states.

Both fires were confirmed to be caused by lightning Wednesday afternoon, and went on to and burn grass, sagebrush and juniper in the area.

Multiple air resources responded later that night, the post continues, with firefighters assisting from the Hot Springs and Washakie county fire departments, USFS, BIA and NPS. h/t BLM Wyoming Facebook page h/t BLM Wyoming Facebook page h/t Derek Trauntvein, BLM Wyoming Facebook page