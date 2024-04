David Shedd Kellogg, 80, of Lander, Wyoming died on April 9, 2024, in his home. The Mass of Christian Burial Memorial will be held a 1:00 pm, Monday, April 15, 2024, in the Holy Rosary Catholic Church, 163 Leedy Drive, Lander, Wyoming. Inurnment will follow in the Mount Hope Cemetery. The Rosary will be held at 6:00 pm, Sunday, April 14, 2024. To view full obituary, click here.

Advertisement