Recent Deaths in Fremont County: Spilde, Enos, Genzmer

Our condolences to the families and friends of the following:

Vincent Warren Spilde was born on the family farm, to Orlando (Len) B. Spilde and Ruth Mary Welch in Willow Lake S.D., on April 14th, 1939. Cremation has taken place, and a memorial service will be held in the spring of 2024 in the Chapel of Mount Hope, Hudson’s Funeral Home. To view full obituary, click here.

Steven Patrick Enos, 52, has gone to the other side of the camp from his home December 14, 2023. Funeral Service will be Thursday, December 21, 2023, at the Boys & Girls Club at 10:00 A.M. Wake will be held on Wednesday, December 20, 2023, at 6:00 P.M. Officiating will be George Wells Jr. of Johnstown, Wyoming. Burial will follow at the Chief Washakie Cemetery in Fort Washakie, Wyoming. To view full obituary, click here.

Michael Clark Genzmer was born on May 9, 1952, to Patricia and George Genzmer and grew up in Los Angeles. He died in Los Gatos, California, on Nov. 1, 2023, with his wife (Kathy Curless) and other friends and family at his side. To view full obituary, click here.