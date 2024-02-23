Recent Deaths in Fremont County: Shurtleff, Hughes, Yellowrobe, Neuerburg, Osborne, Trosper

Our condolences to the families and friends of the following:

Minnie Shurtleff, 75, of Kinnear, Wyoming passed away on Wednesday, February 21, 2024 at Help for Health Hospice Home in Riverton, Wyoming. A funeral service will be held at 2:00 pm on Thursday, February 29, 2024 at Davis Funeral Home. Interment will follow at Mountain View Cemetery. To view full obituary, click here.

John A. Hughes, 93, of Riverton, Wyoming passed away at his home on Tuesday, February 20, 2024. Services will be 2:00 p.m., Friday, March 8, 2024 at Davis Funeral Home in Riverton with burial to follow at Mountain View Cemetery in Riverton with Military Honors. To view full obituary, click here.

Funeral services for William Joseph “Billy Joe” Yellowrobe, Sr., 51, will be held at 10:00 a.m., Tuesday, February 27, 2024 at the Heritage Hall, Fremont County Fairgrounds. Interment will follow at the Headley Cemetery. A Wake will begin at 4:00 p.m., Monday, February 26, 2024 at the Heritage Hall. Mr. Yellowrobe passed away on Monday, February 19, 2024 in Riverton, Wyoming. To view full obituary, click here.

Stephanie “Steph” Neuerburg, 32, of Dubois, Wyoming passed away on Sunday, February 18, 2024, in a car accident. Funeral services will be at 10:00 am on Monday, February 26, 2024, at Mountain Grace Church in Dubois, Wyoming. A viewing will be held prior to the service at 9:30 am. Interment will follow at the Dubois Cemetery with a luncheon to follow at Mountain Grace Church. To view full obituary, click here.

Sandra Louise Gould Osborne, 75, “Sandi”, was born on July 10th, 1948 to Thomas Nightwalker and Ora Mae (Gould) Whiteplume in Canton, Oklahoma, and passed on February 14, 2024. Funeral Services will take place on Sunday, February 18th, 2024 at the family residence 105 Ethete Road, Fort Washakie, WY) at 7 pm. Morning services will take place at the family residence at 10 am, Monday, February 19th, 2024 with final resting at Whiteplume Cemetery, Ethete, WY. To view full obituary, click here.

Glenda Jean Trosper, 58, of Ethete, Wyoming died on February 20, 2024, in Casper, Wyoming. A visitation will take place at 7:00 P.M. Tuesday, February 27, 2024, at Blue Sky Hall in Ethete (490-498 Ethete Rd, Ethete, WY 82520) until 9:00 P.M. An all-night wake will follow at 9 P.M. at the family home (30 Thunder Lane, Ethete, WY 82520). The funeral service will take place at 10:00 A.M. on Wednesday, February 28, 2024, at the family home (30 Thunder Lane, Ethete, WY 82520). The interment will take place at Friday Cemetery in Ethete. To view full obituary, click here.

