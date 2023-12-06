Recent Deaths in Fremont County: Ortiz, Pickinpaugh, Stump, Truempler, Forton (Walter)

Our condolences to the families and friends of the following:

Gerard Ortiz, 89, of Riverton, Wyoming passed away on Saturday, December 2, 2023, at the Help for Health Hospice Home. A viewing will be 12:00 noon before the service. Funeral service will be held at 1:00 pm on Saturday, December 9, 2023, at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 430 Elizabeth Drive, Riverton. Interment will follow at Mountain View Cemetery. To view full obituary, click here.

Donita Pickinpaugh, 91, of Riverton, Wyoming passed away Saturday, December 2, 2023, in Casper at the Wyoming Medical Center. Private family services will be held and a Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. To view full obituary, click here.

Ralphaelita Stump, 90, of Crowheart, Wyoming passed away on Sunday, December 3, 2023, at the Thermopolis Rehab and Wellness center. A wake will be held at 7:00 pm on Wednesday, December 6, 2013 at Crowheart Community Center. A funeral service will be Thursday, December 7, 2023, 10:00am at Crowheart Community Center. Burial will follow at the Stump family cemetery. To view full obituary, click here.

Jerry Lee Truempler, 76, of Riverton, Wyoming passed away Monday, December 4, 2023 at the Help for Health Hospice Home in Riverton. Following his wishes, cremation has taken place and no services are planned. To view full obituary, click here.

Patricia Forton (Walter) of Lander, Wyoming went home to be with the Lord, after a long illness, on December 4th, 2023 in her home, surrounded by her loving family. There will be a private family service held at the Holy Rosary Catholic Church. To view full obituary, click here.