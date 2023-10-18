Recent Deaths in Fremont County: Hays, Twitchell, Robertson

Our condolences to the families and friends of the following:

Evangeline “Eve” Hays, 95, a beloved resident of Thermopolis, entered God’s kingdom on October 15, 2023. She was born June 25, 1928, to Eastman and Edith Hess. Graveside service will be held at the Riverside Cemetery on Friday, October 20, 2023 at two o’clock in the afternoon. To view full obituary, click here.

Anciel Twitchell, 89, of Fort Washakie, Wyoming passed away on Saturday, October 14, 2023 at the Morning Star Care Center in Fort Washakie. A visitation will be held on Thursday, October 19 at 5:00 P.M. – 7:00 P.M. at Hudson’s Funeral Home. Funeral services will be held at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Fort Washakie (12712 US-287, Fort Washakie, WY 82514) on Friday, October 20 at 11:00 A.M. with a viewing taking place prior to services from 9:30 A.M. – 11:00 A.M. To view full obituary, click here.

Betty Joe Robertson, 78, sadly left us on October 15, 2023. The Memorial Service will be held at 2:00 p.m., Sunday, October 29, 2023, at the Wind River Community Church, 120 Valley View Drive, Lander, Wyoming. A Celebration of life will be held immediately following at the church. To view full obituary, click here.