Recent Deaths in Fremont County: Gonzales, Armajo, Surrell, Orr, Klinger

Our condolences to the families and friends of the following:

Mary Gonzales, 86, of Shoshoni, Wyoming passed away Friday, February 23, 2024 at Wyoming Medical Center in Casper, Wyoming. Funeral services will be 1:00 pm, Friday, March 1, 2024, at Davis Funeral Home in Riverton, Wyoming. A viewing will be held prior to the service from 10:00 am to 11:00 am. To view full obituary, click here.

Funeral services for Vivian Teton Armajo, 92, will be held at 10:00 a.m., Thursday, February 29, 2024 at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Fort Washakie, Wyoming. Interment will follow at Sacajawea Cemetery. A Wake will be, Wednesday evening, February 28, 2024 at the Boys and Girls Club of the Eastern Shoshone Tribe in Fort Washakie, WY. To view full obituary, click here.

Advertisement

Peggy Lou Surrell 76 passed on Feb 22, 2024 at home. Due to a lengthy illness. Wake Wednesday February 28 @6pm At Peggy Surrell’s Residence. Funeral Thursday February 29 @2pm at Peggy Surrell’s Residence Followed by a feast at the boys and girls club in Fort Washakie. To view full obituary, click here.

James Robert ‘Jim’ Orr passed away at his home in Lander, Wyoming on February

6, 2024. To view full obituary, click here.

William Lee Klinger (Bill) -Bill was 77 years old when he passed away peacefully in his sleep at Central Wyoming Hospice and Transition on February 24, 2024. Services will be held at Oregon Trail Cemetery 80 Veterans Dr, Evansville, Wyoming

March 8, 2024, at 3pm. To view full obituary, click here.

Advertisement