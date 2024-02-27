In loving memory, Peggy Surrell

Peggy Lou Surrell 76 passed on Feb 22, 2024 at home. Due to a lengthy illness.

Peggy Surrell was born On June 9, 1947 in Pocatello, Idaho to John Perry Sr, and Genivie Pandoah.

She was a homemaker, loved to be around her family and friends mainly her grandkids. She enjoyed beading, cooking, reading books and going casino. She always helped others when and where help was needed.

Survived by daughters, Lily Surrell, Emily Surrell, Jennifer Ruckman, and Emmy Surrell. Sons, Darolin “Toby” Surrell, Tyrone Surrell, John Surrell Jr, Darin Surrell, and Justin Revere. Brothers, Ron Perry Sr, Lee Perry, and Harvey Tinno. Sisters, Joyce Hebah, Alta Perry, Rita Tillman, Anita C’hair, and Bernie Shoyo. Aunts, Evalina Rodriquzz, Idaho, Ina Tillman and Rosemary Perry.

Grandkids, Sarah Surrell, Elizabeth Surrell, Ivalee Surrell, Jacqueline Surrell, Jermey Antelope, Dominic Antelope, Veronica Surrell, Danica Surrell, Deja + Dezia Surrell, Vincent, Anthony J, Lana Addison, Jayron WallowingBull, Ira + Lana Runningshield, Cameron, Ashlee, Marla Enos, Jojo Roberts, Jonessa Robert’s, Maria Surrell, Leroy Surrell, Daylin Farmer, Devon Farmer, Kyle Jorgenson, Boyd Surrell , Wendell Surrell, Annecia Surrell, Lorraine Surrell, Leah Surrell, Thomas Surrell, Leroy Surrell and many more grand + great grandkids.

Nieces, Olivia McLaughlin, Ft Yates North Dakota, Naomi Hebah, Jenni Hebah, Tanya Dewey, Della Hebah, Donna Morgan, Rosaline Pondoah

Nephew Sterling + Leo Barnaby III

Proceeded in death

Husband John Surrell Sr, Parents John Perry Sr, Genieve Pandoah, Sons Arvin “Gomer” Surrell, Farrin “Frog” Surrell, Daughters Selena “Sheba” Surrell, Leah Farmer, Nephew Royce Perry Sr, Henery Barnaby, Grandson Ethan Surrell, Granddaughter Alaya Surrell, Brothers Raynard Perry, Ivan, Meldon, Alvin Tinno, Delfor Perry, John Perry Jr, Sisters Louise Jones, Wanda Kennah, Elizabeth Theo Bald Dixey, Neices Alta “mitzy” Barnaby, Nephew Deland Robertson Sr, Aunt Ivy Robertson

Friends of family in Idaho and Montana

Sorry for the inconvenience if we forgot anyone

Wake Wednesday February 28 @6pm At Peggy Surrell’s Residence

Funeral Thursday February 29 @2pm at Peggy Surrell’s Residence

Followed by a feast at the boys and girls club in Fort Washakie