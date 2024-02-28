In loving memory, James Robert Orr

James Robert ‘Jim’ Orr passed away at his home in Lander, Wyoming on February

6, 2024. Jim was 78 years old. He was the son of Thorval (Tuffy) and Ruth (Neil)

Orr of Shelton, Washington. He attended Shelton High School, and graduated in

1963. Subsequently, he served in the USAF, stationed at Shepard AFB in Texas

where he met his future wife, and one true love, Donna. They were married in

1966.

After their discharges from the service in 1968 Jim and Donna moved to Seattle

and attended the University of Washington, earning degrees in History and English

Literature, respectively. After university they both worked at the Veterans

Administration in Seattle, where Jim served as the assistant to the director. They

flourished in Seattle, enjoying its rich cultural offerings, close proximity to the

wilderness of the Olympic and Cascade Mountains, and Jim’s Scandinavian

heritage on Whidbey Island, where his parents’ families resided.

Jim was an avid Seattle Mariners fan (a touching yet unfortunate affection given

their inability to reciprocate—by winning more often). However, his passion for his

beloved University of Washington Huskies climaxed in 2024, when they reached

the CFP National Championship.

In the early 1980s they left behind the hustle and bustle of Seattle, in search of

new experiences to quench their adventurous and playful spirits. Eventually, in

1986, they breathed a sigh of relief when they came upon Red Canyon at sunset–

realizing that they had found their true home in the Lander Valley below. Together,

for over thirty five years they loved exploring around the Wind Rivers—Sinks

Canyon in particular was a special place for them.

Jim had a loving and lovable personality; he was a caring husband, brother-in-law,

uncle and friend who was quick to laugh, loved sharing his passions and new

discoveries, and always responded with a booming “Outstanding!!” when you

shared something that was special to you with him.

He is survived by his loving wife Donna; sister-in law, Mary Beth Phillips (Dennis);

brother-in-law, Robert Weller (Mary); brother-in law, Alan Weller (Robin), brotherin-

law, Karl Weller; nieces, Deb Seward (Brad), Jennifer Whitener, Amberley

Hardwick (Darin), Allyson Davis (Tom), and Christina Weller; nephews Matthew

Phillips (Christina), Jordan Weller (Diane), and Jackson Weller.

