    In loving memory, James Robert Orr

    James Robert ‘Jim’ Orr passed away at his home in Lander, Wyoming on February
    6, 2024. Jim was 78 years old. He was the son of Thorval (Tuffy) and Ruth (Neil)
    Orr of Shelton, Washington. He attended Shelton High School, and graduated in
    1963. Subsequently, he served in the USAF, stationed at Shepard AFB in Texas
    where he met his future wife, and one true love, Donna. They were married in
    1966.
    After their discharges from the service in 1968 Jim and Donna moved to Seattle
    and attended the University of Washington, earning degrees in History and English
    Literature, respectively. After university they both worked at the Veterans
    Administration in Seattle, where Jim served as the assistant to the director. They
    flourished in Seattle, enjoying its rich cultural offerings, close proximity to the
    wilderness of the Olympic and Cascade Mountains, and Jim’s Scandinavian
    heritage on Whidbey Island, where his parents’ families resided.
    Jim was an avid Seattle Mariners fan (a touching yet unfortunate affection given
    their inability to reciprocate—by winning more often). However, his passion for his
    beloved University of Washington Huskies climaxed in 2024, when they reached
    the CFP National Championship.
    In the early 1980s they left behind the hustle and bustle of Seattle, in search of
    new experiences to quench their adventurous and playful spirits. Eventually, in
    1986, they breathed a sigh of relief when they came upon Red Canyon at sunset–
    realizing that they had found their true home in the Lander Valley below. Together,
    for over thirty five years they loved exploring around the Wind Rivers—Sinks
    Canyon in particular was a special place for them.
    Jim had a loving and lovable personality; he was a caring husband, brother-in-law,
    uncle and friend who was quick to laugh, loved sharing his passions and new
    discoveries, and always responded with a booming “Outstanding!!” when you
    shared something that was special to you with him.
    He is survived by his loving wife Donna; sister-in law, Mary Beth Phillips (Dennis);
    brother-in-law, Robert Weller (Mary); brother-in law, Alan Weller (Robin), brotherin-
    law, Karl Weller; nieces, Deb Seward (Brad), Jennifer Whitener, Amberley
    Hardwick (Darin), Allyson Davis (Tom), and Christina Weller; nephews Matthew
    Phillips (Christina), Jordan Weller (Diane), and Jackson Weller.

