In loving memory, William Lee Klinger

William Lee Klinger

(Bill)

Bill was 77 years old when he passed away peacefully in his sleep at Central Wyoming Hospice and Transition on February 24, 2024.

Bill was born 01/20/1947 in Alameda County to Lee Fredrick Klinger and Viola Amela Tyme Appice

Bill graduated from Alameda High School

He is survived by his siblings Linda King of Arizona, Sherran Klinger of California, Steve Appice of California, Jacqueline Stocum of California, and Christpher Appice of Texas

Children Robert B. Klinger wife Janet, David P. Jones wife Sabra, Leesa M. Fehring husband Shane, and Jamie R. Bessey husband Toby. His grandchildren Shawna, Joey, Megan, and William of Robert and Janet, Tyler, Karlee, and McKenna of David, Cody, Sheridan, Shaniya, and Skyler of Leesa, Alyessa, and Isaac of Jamie, great grandchildren there are sixteen.

Preceded in death by Father Lee Fredrick Klinger, Mother Viola Amela Appice, Brother Fredrick Lee Klinger, Son Charles William Klinger, and grandchild Jessica Ranae Klinger.

He served four years in the U.S. Airforce from Aug. 1965 to Jan. of 1969

In 1980 he and his wife brought their five children to Riverton Wyoming. He continued to do carpentry, the work that he loved. He enjoyed his time at the local restaurants Trailhead and when JBs was around, and you can’t forget Starlite Lanes was also a go to.

He moved to the Philippines in 2009 to retire and to help the Filipinos with their education. While he was there, he learned about their culture.

He recently came back to Wyoming to be with his family for the last eight months of his life.

Services will be held at Oregon Trail Cemetery 80 Veterans Dr, Evansville, Wyoming

March 8, 2024, at 3pm