Recent Deaths in Fremont County: Augustine Sr.

    Herbert Augustine Sr., 66, of Ethete, Wyoming died in Casper, Wyoming December 2, 2023. Visitation will begin at 6 pm, Friday, December 8, 2023, in the Blue Sky Hall, Ethete, the Wake will begin at 7 pm. He will then be taken to the Family Home, 76-17 Mile Road, Ethete, Wyoming for an All Night Wake. The Funeral Service will be at 10 am, Saturday, December 9, 2023, also in the Blue Sky Hall. Burial will follow in the St. Michael’s Mission Cemetery, Ethete, Wyoming. Please sign the online guestbook: hudsonsfh.com.

