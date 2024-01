Our condolences to the families and friends of the following:

A Memorial Mass for David Anthony Apodaca, Jr., 68, will be held at 10:00 a.m., Tuesday, January 30, 2024 at St. Margaret’s Catholic Church. Inturnment will follow at Mountain View Cemetery with Military Honors. A Vigil service with Rosary will be recited at 7:00 p.m., Monday, January 29, 2024 also at St. Margaret’s Catholic Church. To view full obituary, click here.

