Recent Deaths in Fremont County: Addison, Overholt, Harris, Bennett, Willow, Graham

Our condolences to the families and friends of the following:

Funeral services for Andrea Jean Addison, 46, will be held at 2:00 p.m., Wednesday, June 3, 2024 at St. Stephen’s Catholic Church. Interment will follow at the Arapaho Catholic Cemetery. A Rosary will be recited at 7:00 p.m., Tuesday, June 2, 2024 at Eagle Hall with a wake to follow. To view full obituary, click here.

Graveside services for longtime Fremont County resident, Bruce Overholt, 75, at 1:00 p.m., Friday, January 12, 2024 at Mountain View Cemetery. Cremation has taken place. Mr. Overholt passed away on Friday, December 29, 2023 in Billings, Montana. To view full obituary, click here.

Richard Harris, 75, of Riverton, Wyoming passed away at his home on Saturday, December 30, 2023. A funeral service will be 10:00 am on Saturday, January 6, 2024, at Davis Funeral Home. Interment at Oregon Trail State Veterans Cemetery in Evansville, Wyoming with military honors will be at 1:30 pm on Tuesday, January 9, 2024. To view full obituary, click here.

Mark Kay Bennett passed away peacefully in his home on December 21, 2023. There will be no service for Mark at this time per his request. There will be a Celebration of Life at a future date when all of his family can be there. To view full obituary, click here.

Floyd Peter Willow – A visitation will be held from 6-9 P.M., Thursday, December 28, 2023, at the Blue Sky Hall in Ethete, and then an all-night viewing at the family home (7 Lone Bear Lane, Ethete, Wyoming) will follow. Funeral Services start at 10:00 A.M., Friday, December 29, 2023, at the Blue Sky Hall in Ethete. Interment will follow at the Willow Family Cemetery. To view full obituary, click here.

Nadine Alma Roe Graham – Funeral Services are at 2:00 P.M. on Wednesday, January 3, 2024, at Hudson’s Funeral Home. To view full obituary, click here.

