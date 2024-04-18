Recent Deaths: Dent, Fauth, Washington, BearComesOut

Carolyn Louise Dent, 70, of Riverton, Wyoming passed away on April 15, 2024, at Sage West Hospital in Riverton, Wyoming. A viewing will be held from 1:00 pm to 2:00 pm on Saturday, April 20, 2024 at the Trinity Lutheran Church. The funeral service will follow at 2:00 pm with interment at Mountain View Cemetery. To view full obituary, click here.

Grace Fauth (94) passed away on April 11,2024 at Westward Heights Care Center in Lander, Wyoming.Funeral arrangements are being handled by Hudson Funeral Home in Lander. The Celebration Service will be held at 10:30 AM on Wednesday, April 24, 2024 at Faith Lutheran Church, 1600 Sink Canyon Road, Lander, WY 82520. Please maile memorial contributions directly to Faith Lutheran Church, PO Box 1101, Lander, WY 82520. To view full obituary, click here.

Mary Edith Washington died in Missoula, Montana on April 7, 2024. She was born November 1, 1955, to Willis Whiteman Sr. and Dianna Grasshopper in Lander, Wyoming. She grew up in the St. Michaels Mission Orphanage. To view full obituary, click here.

Utahnna Dawn “Nana” BearComesOut, 36, passed away Sunday, April 14, 2024. Traditional American Indian funeral services will be at 10 A.M. Saturday, 4/20/24 at 47 Engavo Lane in Fort Washakie with Arlen Shoyo Sr. officiating. To view full obituary, click here.