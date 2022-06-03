Public Notice: City of Lander public meeting open house Hillcrest Dr strategic plan

FREMONT COUNTY / CITY OF LANDER

NOTICE OF PUBLIC MEETING OPEN HOUSE

HILLCREST DRIVE STRATEGIC PLAN

Date: Monday, June 6, 2022

Location: Lander Community & Convention Center

Time: 6 – 7:30 p.m. 960 Buena Vista Dr, Lander, WY 82520

Public Meeting Open House – Hillcrest Drive Strategic Plan

Fremont County and City of Lander will hold a public meeting on Monday, June 6, 2022 to introduce the Hillcrest Drive Strategic Plan project. The public meeting will be an open house style event, taking place at the Lander Community & Convention Center, starting at 6 p.m.

The Hillcrest Drive Strategic Plan will analyze and provide suggestions for the area to improve roadway safety for all users. The Plan will include alternatives analysis, multi-modal transportation considerations, right-of-way evaluation, and environmental considerations.

For further information regarding the Hillcrest Drive Strategic Plan, please contact Kyle Lehto, HDR Engineering, at 307-228-6063 or [email protected]

