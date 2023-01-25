City of Lander/Fremont County Notice of Public Meeting Open House -Hillcrest Drive Strategic Plan

Date: Monday, February 13, 2023

Location: Lander Community & Convention Center, 960 Buena Vista Dr, Lander, WY 82520

Time: 6 – 7:30 p.m.

Public Meeting Open House – Hillcrest Drive Strategic Plan

Fremont County and City of Lander will hold a public meeting on Monday, February 13, 2023 to share findings from the study to date and inform the public about identified alternative. This is the second meeting for the Hillcrest Drive Strategic Plan. The plan will utilize feedback from this public meeting to inform decisions regarding preferred alternatives. The public meeting will begin at 6 p.m. with a presentation taking place at 6:15 p.m.

The draft report for the study will be completed and ready for public viewing on Monday, January 30,2023.

A digital version of the draft plan will be available at www.landerwyoming.org. If you would like to view a physical version of the draft report, please contact the Consultant Project Manager, Kyle Lehto at 307-228-6063 or [email protected]

The Hillcrest Drive Strategic Plan is intended to provide guidance for the area to improve roadway safety for all users and to identify right-of-way and access related issues. The Plan will include alternatives analysis, multi-modal transportation considerations, right-of-way evaluation, and environmental considerations.

For further information regarding the Hillcrest Drive Strategic Plan, please contact Kyle Lehto, HDR Engineering, at 307-228-6063 or [email protected]