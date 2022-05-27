Public Notice: City of Lander Public Meeting on Water Master Plan

CITY OF LANDER NOTICE OF PUBLIC MEETING

Lander Water Master Plan

Date: June 1, 2022

Location: Lander City Hall, 240 Lincoln Street, Lander, WY 82520

Time: 6–7:30 p.m.



The City of Lander, Wyoming Water Development Office, and HDR Engineering will hold a public meeting on June 1, 2022 to inform the public of the progress of the Lander Water Master Plan. The public meeting will take place at Lander City Hall in the Council Chambers, 240 Lincoln Street, beginning at 6 p.m.

The meeting will begin with a brief about the Master Plan Process, Water System Regionalization, and Proposed Capital Improvements Projects for the City of Lander, and the remainder of the time is reserved for one-on-one and small group conversations. The project team will be collecting questions, comments, and contact information from meeting attendees.

For further information regarding the Lander Water Master Plan or the public meeting, please contact Uriel Shelby, P.E. with HDR Engineering at 307-228-6075 or [email protected], Mabel Jones with the Wyoming Water Development Office at 307-777-7626 or [email protected], or Lance Hopkin, P.E. with the City of Lander at 307-332-3956 or [email protected].

Join the meeting on Zoom:

https://us06web.zoom.us/j/81278871616?pwd=TUtRRkhSaVZoWm15R2NvR21NZE1HQT09

Meeting ID: 812 7887 1616

Passcode: 545807

public notice paid for by HDR