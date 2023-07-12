Public hearing, painted mural on Dubois Town Council agenda for Wednesday

The Dubois Town Council will hold a regular meeting at 7 p.m. Wednesday, July 12, in the Council Chambers at Dubois Town Hall, 712 Meckem Street.

The agenda begins with a public hearing “to hear protests, if any, and council’s consideration to vacate a portion of Stephens Street of the Switzerland Park Fourth Extension.”

The first action item on the agenda is an ordinance on second reading vacating a portion of Stephens Street of the Switzerland Park Fourth addition to the Town of Dubois.

Mural

Another action item on Wednesday’s agenda is regarding a painted mural at 101 Horse Creek Road.

“Cindy Moore has contacted the town regarding a project to paint a mural on the south side of the old fire department building,” the agenda states. “Several local artists will be contributing their talents. Consider approving and authorizing the project to commence.”

Other action items on Wednesday’s agenda include:

-Consider approving and authorizing the mayor to sign a $11,913 amendment to a task order with KLJ Engineering LLC for project engineering costs for an apron expansion at Dubois Municipal Airport.

-Consider approving a malt beverage permit/open container permit from the Dubois Western Activities Association for Day of the Cowboy, which is scheduled to take place 2-9 p.m. July 22.

-Consider awarding a $4,200 Tourism Asset Development (TAD) grant application from the Dubois Chamber of Commerce for the 2023 Brewfest scheduled for July 29, contingent upon the recommendation of Destination Dubois.

-Consider approving accounts payable.

-Consider approving TAD fund payments dated July 7.

There will be an executive session before adjournment.

Wednesday’s meeting is open to the public for in-person attendance, and meeting minutes are available here.

For more information call the Town of Dubois at 455-2345.