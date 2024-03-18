Presentations, recognitions, reports on Dubois school board agenda for Tuesday meeting; Listening Tour is April 5

The Fremont County School District 2 (Dubois) Board of Trustees will hold a regular meeting at 6 p.m. Tuesday, March 19, in the Board Room at the District Administration Building, 700 N. First St. in Dubois.

The agenda for the meeting includes a $35 donation to the school lunch program on behalf of the Logan family.

Shawn Logan sent an email indicating the family would like to donate any money left in their account to “any family, or families, that need help paying for their lunches.”



“This was an amazing school, and our girls loved all of their teachers and all of their classes,” Logan wrote. “Even being in Minnesota, they still talk about the Dubois High School. I want everyone, including the board, to know that the teachers, staff, and curriculum was top-notch and offered our kids an amazing opportunity for growth.”

Advertisement

Under presentations and committee reports, the board will hear about the Pre-K/Extended Day, State Wrestling, and State Robotics, and they will recognize Boys and Girls Club Student of the Year Bell Norris.

The board will also hear reports from the PTA, the Student Council, and various committees, followed by a report from the superintendent, an administrative report, and a financial report.

Items scheduled for discussion Tuesday include upcoming work sessions and training opportunities, like the Listening Tour scheduled to take place 8-11 a.m. Friday, April 5.

The board will hold an executive session regarding personnel before adjourning.

Advertisement

Tuesday’s board meeting is open to the public for in-person attendance and will be streamed live on the district’s Facebook page, where past meeting recordings are available.

For more information, call FCSD 2 at 455-5545.