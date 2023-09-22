Preliminary hearings set for Fremont County duo who led FCSO on September 11 high speed chase

All suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

(Fremont County, WY) – Preliminary hearings have been scheduled for Jakota Wolfname and Stacie Tidzump, two Fremont County residents who reportedly led the Fremont County Sheriff’s Office (FCSO) on a high speed chase through Riverton on September 11.

Wolfname’s preliminary hearing has been scheduled for September 27 after being moved from September 20, while Tidzump’s has been set for September 26.

Court documents state that on Monday, September 11 an FCSO deputy observed a vehicle travelling on West Main Street with an inoperable headlight.

Upon attempting to initiate a traffic stop, the vehicle sped up and drove through a red light on Major Ave., at which point the deputy then activated his sirens in pursuit.

The vehicle continued to drive through multiple stop signs, reaching speeds of 60 mph as it made its way through East Monroe Ave. and South Federal Blvd., then up to 70-80 mph as it turned onto Highway 789.

Throughout the pursuit, the driver reportedly brake checked the deputy’s vehicle multiple times and drove in the opposite lane of travel “in a reckless manner with no regard for the safety of others.”

The documents go on to state that the vehicle then turned onto Rendezvous Road, eventually making its way onto Goes in Lodge Road, where it started to slow down and almost drive off the roadway.

While this occurred both the passenger and driver doors eventually opened, and two individuals, later determined to be Wolfname and Tidzump respectively, reportedly jumped from the moving vehicle and attempted to run away.

The initial deputy was able to catch up with and detain Tidzump, who reportedly dug her nails into his hands before she was placed in cuffs.

Two Wind River Police Department officers who were also in pursuit were able to detain Wolfname.

It was soon determined that Wolfname had two active warrants and he was placed under arrest.

Law enforcement then went on to conduct an inventory of the abandoned vehicle, where a “significant amount of controlled substances” were discovered in two backpacks, which included methamphetamine, marijuana and various paraphernalia.

Wolfname was also discovered to reportedly have four syringes containing felony amounts of methamphetamine on his person.

Wolfname was ultimately charged with felony possession of a controlled substance (liquid), enhanced penalty possession of methamphetamine in liquid form (3rd or subsequent charge), two counts of enhanced aggravated fleeing or eluding police (2nd or subsequent), reckless driving, and license required.

A felony possession of a controlled substance (liquid) charge carries a maximum sentence of seven years imprisonment and a $15,000 fine.

An enhanced penalty felony possession of methamphetamine in liquid form (3rd or subsequent) charge carries a maximum sentence of five years imprisonment and a $5,000 fine.

A felony enhanced aggravated fleeing or eluding police (2nd or subsequent) charge carries a maximum sentence of five years imprisonment and a $5,000 fine.

A reckless driving misdemeanor charge carries a maximum sentence of six months imprisonment and a $750 fine.

A license required misdemeanor charge carries a maximum sentence of six months imprisonment and a $750 fine.

Tidzump was ultimately charged with aggravated fleeing or eluding police (2nd or subsequent), which carries a maximum sentence of five years imprisonment and a $5,000 fine.

Tidzump was also cited for: possession of marijuana, possession of methamphetamine, unauthorized use of vehicle, interference with peace officer, reckless driving, speeding, no valid driver’s license, and running stop signs.

County 10 will provide follow ups on both Wolfname and Tidzump, which can be found linked in their names.